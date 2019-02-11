"LASTING IMPACT" VIDEO AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

Minnesota teen drivers are constantly in traffic crashes due to their inexperience, distraction, speeding and risk-taking. Continued education is needed to reduce teen driving deaths.

A family has decided to share their tragedy of losing their son, to help educate young drivers on the importance of staying safe behind the wheel. The Minnesota State Patrol video is called Lasting Impact, and is about a Minnesota teen driver who made a terrible mistake and ultimately ended up killing someone because of it.

In December 2015, four friends decided to go for a joyride on a steep gravel road near Pine Island. The three passengers were unbuckled . The driver lost control of her vehicle at a high rate of speed and eighteen-year-old Logan Maas, a Triton High School senior, was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.

Lasting Impact includes interviews with the Maas family, the driver of the vehicle, and school officials, and shows how one life lost can change an entire community forever.

The copyrighted video is available at no cost to all high schools and driver education classes across Minnesota.

You can request a showing of Lasting Impact, by contacting your local State Patrol District office in the St. Cloud area at 320-223-6666.