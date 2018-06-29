UNDATED -- We will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range are expected.

Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the elderly.

We've already had seven days with highs in the 90s so far this year here in St. Cloud, six days in a row in May, and one earlier this month. According to the National Weather Service, we average 11 90-degree days a year. This is shaping up to be the warmest summer we've had since 2013 when we had 15 90-degree days.