Evelyn Rose Schackmann, 100, Sartell and formerly of Watkins

July 5, 1918 - August 19, 2018

Evelyn Rose Schackmann, resident of Country Manor, Sartell and formerly of Watkins, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the County Manor Chapel in Sartell on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Reverend LeRoy Maus will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery in Watkins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also on hour prior to services on Friday at the Country Manor Chapel.

Evelyn was born July 5, 1918 in St. Nicholas, MN to Theodore and Martha (Gominsky) Walz. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1937. On May 20, 1940, she married Norbert Schackmann at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. The couple farmed and raised a family near Watkins. Evelyn was active in many church and school activities throughout her life.

Evelyn is survived by her children, LaVonne Schackmann O.S.F. of Little Falls, Juanita Schackmann of Cincinnati, OH, Richard (Sandra) Schackmann of Sartell, Diane (Thomas) Evans of Randall, Lorie Schackmann (Jeff Schneider) of Marine on St. Croix; son-in-law, Mark Flechsig of Richfield; grandchildren, Kelly (Jace) Crue of St. Joseph, Andrew Evans (Ana Lorvick) of Minneapolis, Adam (Stephanie) Schackmann of Boca Raton, FL, Sarah (Josh) Dahm of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Thomas and Westin Crue, and Eden Dahm; brother, Albin (Eileen) Walz of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert in 1982; son, Vernon in 1966; daughter, Wanda Schackmann Flechsig in 2009; three brothers; and seven sisters.

Memorials are preferred to Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.