Eunice C. Iverson, 97, Cold Spring

April 24, 1921 – September 9, 2018

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at River of Life Assembly of God in Cold Spring for Eunice Iverson, age 97, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. A gathering of relatives and friends will be 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the Church. Inurnment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Eunice was born on April 24, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN to Claus and Emma (Benjaminsen) Knudson. She married Ingvald Iverson on May 26, 1951 in Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, MN. Eunice worked as a secretary at Augsburg College and Donaldson Co. Inc in Minneapolis. She was a member of River of Life Church.

Survivors include her children, Connie Backes, Elrie (Patti) Iverson, Sondra Iverson, Ronald (Dan) Iverson, former daughter-in-law Susan Iverson; grandchildren, Jay, Katherine, Jennifer, Jacob and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Grace, Madison and Selah; sister-in-law, Elaine Knudson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ingvald (2001); 6 brothers; son-in-law Roger Backes; and grandson, Luke Iverson.