Esther Mae Buchholz, 80, Richmond

September 26, 1938 - October 20, 2018

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cold Spring for Esther Mae Buchholz, age 80, who died Saturday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the Gloria Dei Cemetery.

A visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Esther Mae was born on September 26, 1938 in Towanda, PA to Karl and Nettie (Benjaman) Fullmer. She married Leslie Buchholz on September 30, 1972 in a Chapel in Reno, NV. Esther worked in nursing, as a beautician and as a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, Turtles Club, fishing, crafts and bingo.

Survivors include her husband, Leslie; children, Mary Ajitsingh, Darren Potter, Kayleigh Buchholz; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Duane, Charles and Herbert; and her sister, Irene.