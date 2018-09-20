Enrollment in District 742 Continues to Grow

ST. CLOUD -- Total enrollment in the St. Cloud Area School District is up slightly this year. School officials say they have 10,312 students, which is up 165 kids from last year.

Enrollment at both high schools is up, there are 1,470 students at Apollo a 41 student increase, and there are 1,554 students at Tech a 17 student increase.

Total enrollment at the elementary level is up by 144 students.

And, at the junior high level enrollment is down at both North and South, 23 fewer at North and 33 fewer at South. There are 18 more 7th and 8th graders at Kennedy in St. Joseph.