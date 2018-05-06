Emilda A. Lauer, 105, St. Cloud

July 26, 1912 - May 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Emilda A. Lauer, 105, of St. Cloud who passed on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the Church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Emilda was born on July 26, 1912 in Luxemburg to Michael and Anna (Schneider) Backer. She married Othmar G. Mumm on May 30, 1937 at St. Wendlin’s Catholic Church in Luxemberg. He passed away in 1971. Emilda married Paul Lauer on February 15, 1973 in St. Mary’s Cathedral. She lived all her life in the St. Cloud area.

She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting.

Emilda is survived by her nephews and nieces: Marion (Cyril) Haus of Kimball, Lawrence (Betty) Backer of Blue Ridge, TX, Roger (Janet) Backer of Water Valley, TX, Kathy (John) Adams, Mansfield TX David (Kathy) Backer of Arlington, TX, and Robert Backer of St. Cloud, as well as extended nieces and nephews; and step-children, Cathy (Phil) Augustinak of Minneapolis, and Margaret Lauer of New Richmond, WI.