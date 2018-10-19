Elwood, Zenzen Vying to Be Next Mayor For St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA -- There will be a new mayor in St. Augusta after next month's election. The two men who are running for the position were on the News @ Noon Show Thursday for a candidate forum.

Councilmen Mike Zenzen moved to St. Augusta in 1978 and was one of the original city council members. He is also the commander of the American Legion and on the St. Augusta Park Board. He says he'd like to bring a strong focus on roads and parks.

We're doing a lot of things right. Some of the things I would like to see us do is maintain our schedules repairing and refurbishing roads and seal-coating. Another thing is we have parks that need to be maintained and we get a lot of comments about our parks.

Andy Elwood is a former businessman and has worked for the city of St. Cloud. He says he feels there is a lack of motivation within St. Augusta's city government and if elected as mayor he wants to be a more hands.

I plan on putting my nose out there and being available. I can take the heat and I want people to tell me what they think. None of us know what everyone wants, but if we give them a chance to speak, we can make things happen.

Both candidates says planning for future development is a key issue moving forward for St. Augusta.

Current Mayor Bob Kroll announced his retirement earlier this year.

The general election is on November 6th, but early voting is already underway.