Election 2018: St. Augusta Mayor, City Council Races

ST. AUGUSTA -- St. Augusta has elected a new mayor to take over for the retired Bob Kroll .

Mike Zenzen , a council member who turned his sights on the mayoral seat, defeated fellow candidate Andy Elwood with 52% of the total vote to Elwood's 22%. A write-in campaign late in the race garnered 26% of the total vote for St. Augusta mayor.

There were two candidates for two city council seats. Justin Backes and Brent Genereaux garnered 53-percent and 45-percent of the vote respectively.