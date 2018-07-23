Eldon B. “Sonny” Erickson, 80, Clearwater

October 17, 1937 - July 19, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Eldon B. “Sonny” Erickson, 80, of Clearwater will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church, 360 Chestnut Street, Annandale. Sonny passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Queck will officiate. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Clearwater American Legion Post #323. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Sonny was born on October 17, 1937 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to John A. and Emma H. (Grimley) Erickson. He was baptized on December 5, 1937 and confirmed on May 13, 1951. Sonny graduated from Goodridge High School and proudly served in the US Army from 1962-1968. He married Darlene E. Thoreson on May 18, 1963 at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 1967. Sonny was an over the road truck driver for many years. Later in life he was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several small businesses. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and the Eastside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847.

Sonny treasured his family and will be lovingly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He also enjoyed spending time working in his garage.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene; children, Stewart (Patty) of South Haven, Darren (Denise) of Kimball, Lisa (Trace) McCoy of Clearwater; seven grandchildren, Teresa (Adam), Travis, Cody, Holly, Cassie, Kyler and Jack; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody; sister, Ann (David) Bieganek of Kelliher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Junior, Marvin and Adeline Hanson.