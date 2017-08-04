Elderly Couple Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY -- Two people are hurt after a crash involving a semi Friday afternoon.

The incident happened after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 32 and 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 95-year-old Richard Laage , of Brooten, was heading east on County Road 32. Laage was attempting to pass a semi pulling a trailer of farm equipment, didn't realize the truck was slowing to make a left turn and crashed into the side of the semi.

Laage and his passenger 86-year-old Elva Laage , of Brooten, were taken to Paynesville Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Gregg Scott of Sauk Centre, was not hurt.