Elaine D. Camption, 92, Richmond, formely of Backus

October 14, 1925 - April 2, 2018

A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Elaine D. Campton will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the service.

Elaine loved cooking, canning, quilting, and making dolls.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Patterson (Jerry Johnson), Lorraine DeMars, John Hughes, Carrol (Bob) Specht; 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 14-great-great-grandchidlren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Campton and her son, Edward Butau.

Memorial preferred.