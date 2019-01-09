Egypt Sunken Cities in Minneapolis [PODCAST]

An exhibit called "Egypt Sunken Cities" is currently on display through April 14 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. I talked with exhibit curator Jan Lodewijk-Grootaers on WJON today. He says the objects were discovered in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt and are on tour. The objects include stone statues, tools, wooden art pieces and more. Listen to a podcast of my interview with Lodewijk-Grootaers.

Learn more about Egypt Sunken Cities and for ticket information visit here .