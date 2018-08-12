Edwin E. “Eddie” Neu, 84, Cold Spring

August 24, 1933 - August 10, 2018

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 for Edwin E. "Eddie" Neu, age 84, of Cold Spring, who died Friday, August 10.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 (exactly 5 years to the date of the passing of his wife, Patty) at St. Boniface Church. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the St. Boniface Narthex. Entombment will take place at the St. Boniface Cemetery.

Eddie was born August 24, 1933 to Anton and Alvina (Lutgen) Neu in St. Nicholas, Minnesota. After Alvina’s passing in 1940, Lorraine Wick married Anton and became Mom to Eddie and his siblings through the remainder of her life.

On May 20, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Berger. Eddie and Patty made Cold Spring their hometown. Eddie worked for more than 35 years at Cold Spring Granite Company, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Running Bear”. He enjoyed volunteering at the Assumption Chapel and as an usher at St. Boniface Church.

Eddie was known for his well-maintained yard, home, and vehicles. He was a very proud 60+ year member of the Watkins American Legion Post #453. Word puzzles and

Dr. Pepper remained his favorites. His friendliness, smile and unique sense of humor never waivered.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Gary) Johnson, Sandy Neu-Dwyer (Dave Walz); daughter-in-law Janet Neu Ramos (Jay); 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his siblings Arlene Wick, Delrose DesRosier, Elmer Neu, and Allen Neu.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, wife Patty, son Stephen, son-in-law Steve Dwyer, brother Jim Neu and his brother-in-law, James Wick.

A special “Thank You” to the wonderful staff at Assumption Home, where he truly enjoyed the last 56 days of his life, and to CentraCare Hospice for guiding us through this process.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Assumption Home Campus or Watkins Legion Post #453.