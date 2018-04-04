Early Morning Fire Destroys Barn in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN -- Fire crews were called to a barn fire in St. Martin Township early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. along Sauk Valley Road.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowners, 53-year-old Daniel Kremers and 45-year-old Angela Kremers , were getting ready for work when they heard the cattle being noisy.

After looking outside they saw a red glow coming from the barn. Kremers attempted to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful.

It's believed a heat lamp inside a homemade goat hut started the fire. The barn house several goats, chickens, tools and lawn equipment.

No one was hurt and it's believed all the animals were saved. The barn is deemed a total loss.