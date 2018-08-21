Downtown St. Cloud Building Getting Torn Down [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- There's some demolition work happening in downtown St. Cloud Tuesday. Two buildings in the 200 block of 5th Avenue are coming down to make way for a future coffee shop.

Inventure Properties CEO and President Doug Boser says the building removal is necessary for the project to move forward.

The 225 building is really comprised of some student rentals and a storage unit in the back. By removing the building we're going to be able to give way to creating a new drive-through for a national coffee shop that we're proposing a couple to right now.

Boser says the demolition of the two buildings should only take a couple days.

Image courtesy of Inventure Properties

The coffee shop with the drive-through is being planned for two vacant units on the south end of the 211 building, which also includes Noodles and Company and Chipotle.

A timeline for a new coffee shop to open has not been set.