Update: Coffee Shop Discussion Pushed Back

ST. CLOUD -- We'll have to wait a little while longer to learn more about a plan to bring a new coffee shop to downtown St. Cloud. Inventure Properties owner Doug Boser says the rezoning of their property on 5th Avenue has been pulled from Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting.

He says they haven't finalized the deal with their tenant yet. He says they're hoping to be ready to reveal more details about the tenant by next month's meeting.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman confirms they won't be discussing the project tonight.

Inventure Properties is planning to combine two vacant units in the 211 building into a single space for the coffee shop.

The other two units in that building are restaurants -- Chipotle and Noodles and Company.

The plan also includes demolishing the building immediately to the south to make room for additional off-street parking and a new drive-thru lane. Another building on that block at 229 5th Avenue is an apartment building, which will remain as is.