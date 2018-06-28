Donald G. Sauer, 93, St. Cloud

August 2, 1924 - June 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald G. Sauer, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend John Sauer will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. Monday all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Donald was born on August 2, 1924 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to John and Christina (Heinen) Sauer. He married Mary Ann Kloeppner on August 17, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Donald worked for the Great Northern Railroad and at Midwest Supply and Distributing. He was a volunteer Firefighter for the St. Cloud Township, an active member of Holy Spirit, St. Gerard Mission Group, the Serra Club and volunteered for the Holy Spirit Bouja Committee.

He enjoyed hunting, mowing lawn, and gardening. Donald especially loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Reverend John of Owatonna, Stephen (Michelle) of St. Cloud and Lori (Tory) Stahl of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren, Michael of Los Angeles, Katherine (Michael) Johnson of Elk River; great-grandchildren, Lucie and Ella; brother, Fred (Marion) Sauer of Pierz; and sister, Mary Lindberg of St. Cloud.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann in 2014; daughter, Linda in 1976; brothers and sisters, Clarence Sauer, Rita Massmann, Ethel Pallow, Joan Lahr, Lee Sauer, and Elmer Sauer.

A Special Thank You to Gene and Rita Barrett for the love and care shown to our Dad.