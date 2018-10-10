Donald B. Kujawa, 86, Big Lake

August 5, 1932 - October 9, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald B. Kujawa, age 86, of Big Lake, who passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Pastor H. Paul McCullough will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill. The Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 will provide military honors following the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018 and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Donald was born on August 5, 1932 to Ben and Mary (Bolagek) Kujawa in Morrill Township, Minnesota; the youngest of ten children. He was united in marriage to Marie Alice “Mickey” Johnson on December 27, 1953. They were married for 54 years. Donald honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956 during the Korean War. He worked for the Twin City Army Ammunition Plant for many years and eventually retired from SIFCO after 25 years of service working in the manufacturing of jet engine parts.

Donald was a loving father, grandpa and great-grandpa, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always made sure that his family was well taken care of. He was an avid woodworker who enjoyed making wishing wells and bird houses. Don also enjoyed going fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. Don and his wife also enjoyed traveling together, especially to the East Coast, Canada and across other parts of the United States.

Survived by his children, Donald M. (Sue), of Willmar, Laird (Julie), of Princeton and Shawn (Joanne), of Spicer; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mickey, on May 28, 2012; son, Robbin; grandson, Donald M. Kujawa, Jr.; and nine brothers and sisters.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center, especially the staff of Building 50-2 for their loving and compassionate care of Donald. A special thank you also to Dan and Linda Masica for their dedicated presence in Donald’s life.