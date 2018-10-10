Dolores A. Froehle, 76, St. Cloud

December 3, 1941 - October 7, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Dolores A. Froehle, age 76, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Dolores was born on December 3, 1941 to Thomas and Evelyne (Klein) Trettel in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Ronald P. Froehle on September 19, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Together, they lived in Cold Spring for 29 years, eventually moving to St. Cloud in 1993. Dolores worked at the St. Cloud Hospital as a Nurse Aid for 33 years. During her tenure there, she was a recipient of the St. Cloud Hospital President’s Award in 1979. She was a prior member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, current member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dolores also enjoyed going on many motorcycle trips to the Black Hills, snowmobile trips to Yellowstone National Park and going for walks at the Whitney Center in St. Cloud. Dolores was an excellent cook and baker, and will be remembered for her Thanksgiving stuffing and Christmas cookies.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald; children, Debra (Kenneth) Janssen, of Richmond, Catherine (William) Stromberg, of Madison, SD, Molly (significant other: Leroy Holthaus) Schlangen, of Watkins, and Michael (Lori), of Cold Spring; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister, Rita (Dennis) Seguin, of Hibbing; sister-in-law, Mary Trettel, of Sauk Rapids and Carol (Elmer) Schwankl, of Lakeville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jaxon Froehle and siblings, Richard and Herman Trettel.

A special thank you to the staff of Assumption Home in Cold Spring and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dolores.