Daniel T. Nierengarten, 94, St. Joseph

October 26, 1924 - December 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Daniel T. Nierengarten, 94, of St. Joseph will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Dan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. The St. Cloud Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 will pray at 6:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Dan was born at home in St. Joseph on October 26, 1924 to John and Mary (Euteneuer) Nierengarten. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Dan was a combat medic assigned to the First Infantry Division with the 26th Regiment. He landed on Omaha Beach as part of Operation Overlord during the Normandy Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944 and was a Bronze Star Recipient. After serving, he returned to St. Joseph where he met his future wife. He married Jean Wise on June 19, 1965 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Dan was employed as a guard at the St. Cloud Reformatory prior to working at the St. Cloud Teacher’s College and retired from the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the St. Cloud Granite Post VFW #428, the Disabled American Veterans and the St. Joseph planning commission.

Dan enjoyed the north shore, dancing, fishing, biking, and above all treasured spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren). He will be remembered for his love of God, family, country and fellow soldier.

Dan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean; children, Doug of St. Cloud, John (Kathleen) of St. Cloud, Mary Schnettler of Sartell; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kayla) Nierengarten of Monticello and Madelyn Schnettler of Sartell; two great grandchildren, Rylee and Kason Nierengarten; and brother, Francis of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alphonse, twin brother-Donald, Leo, Lawrence; and sisters, Alvina Nierengarten, Rose Reber and Lorraine Jost.

A special thank you to all of the staff of building 49-2 at the VA Medical Center. Thank you for your compassion, kindness and care of Dan.