Cynthia Jean “Cindy” Wiesner, 59, St. Cloud

September 4, 1958 - August 11, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Cynthia Jean “Cindy” Wiesner, 59, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Cindy passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Reverend John Gabrielson will officiate. Interment will take place at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Cindy was born September 4, 1958 in Harmony, Minnesota to Edward and Louise (Koukal) Wiesner. She has lived in St. Cloud since 1965 and graduated from Technical High School. Although Cindy had many limitations, she lived a full life. She was employed for a period at WACOSA and took it upon herself to have a pop can collection business, collecting from many area businesses. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church.

Cindy loved movies, babies, animals, horseback riding and going to Camp Courage (attending 47 consecutive times). Cindy had a heart of gold, loved to socialize and was loved by many. She will be remembered for her hugs, phone calls and her pure, innocent soul. In Cindy’s words, “Everybody needs a hug”.

She is survived by her stepmother, Dolly; siblings, Vickie Mersy of Eden Prairie, Diane Wiesner of Riverview, Florida, David Wiesner of Minneapolis; step-siblings, Tom (Joan) Smith of St. Cloud, Sue (Mike) Iten of St. Cloud, Teresa Asleson of Helena, Montana; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-siblings, Carol Oltz, Steve Smith, and David Smith.