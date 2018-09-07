Crooked Hinges Opening Next Month in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- What started as a Friday night dinner conversation will soon be a new shopping experience in St. Joseph. Crooked Hinges will have their grand opening next month.

The repurposed and rustic home decor shop's grand opening is October 11 .

Co-owners Kim Reno , Marilyn Hamblin and Jill Haak met a year and a half ago and quickly became friends. They've all been in this style of business as vendors for years. Reno eventually came up with the idea for Crooked Hinges.

Hamblin says they'll be selling a little bit of everything, as long as it's repurposed.

"We'll be selling everything from antique, vintage and some modern furniture and home decor. But everything in one way or another will be restyled or repurposed."

Reno says they not only want to provide materials for people to change their homes with, they want to provide ideas too.

"What we really want to be is an idea house. We think outside the box and always hear 'I know what I want but I don't know how to do it', so we're hoping people can come here and find exactly what they want. And if we don't have it here, hopefully, we can get it for them."

The store is billed as an "occasional" shop since it's only open four days a month. Hamblin says that's so they can get new inventory in, and change things up.

"By only having four days a month, we can redo the whole look of the store, and have new inventory in here every single month for our customers."

Crooked Hinges will also offer "one of a kind" lighting, and will be working with different vendors to provide custom work for their customers. The owners say from custom lighting to wall clocks they'll be able to set you up. Hamblin says if you want it, they'll get it for you.

Once they've opened, their hours, once a month will be Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6: 00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Their first run is October 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Crooked Hinges is at 38 Birch Street in St. Joseph.