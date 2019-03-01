Cream City Tattoo Hosts Mental Health Awareness Event

ST. CLOUD -- "The rest is still unwritten" is the message behind a growing mental health awareness movement. The Beautiful Mind Project in connection with Cream City Tattoos in St. Cloud will be hosting their Semicolon Tattoos for Suicide Awareness event Friday and Saturday.

Semicolon tattoos have become a symbol of suicide awareness and mental health awareness after gaining a following a few years ago in the United States.

Since then Cream City Tattoo in St. Cloud has been hosting annual events where you can get a semicolon tattoo for $50. All of the proceeds go to the Beautiful Mind Project. The organization helps connect people to urgent care for mental health services.

You can also make an additional donation to the Beautiful Mind Project at Cream City Tattoo. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cream City Tattoo, 6th Avenue North, St. Cloud.

