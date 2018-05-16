Cream City Tattoo Holding Semicolon Event for Mental Illness

ST. CLOUD -- At first glance, a semicolon is a simple punctuation that is a pause between two parts of a sentence. But for many, it's meaning is much deeper.

The semicolon has become a symbol among people with mental illness. From a simple punctuation to a sign that someone's chosen to continue their life instead of ending it. It's become a starting point for the sharing and continuation of stories.

Cream City Tattoo in St. Cloud is offering semicolon tattoos from Thursday through Saturday. Teri Ann Miedema is the main artist for the initiative. She says people get these tattoos to help themselves and others.

"It is a tattoo to remind people that they want to keep their story going. And that they're out to help others keep their stories going."

Miedema says the event has gotten great feedback from people who've gotten the tattoos.

"I've gotten a lot of feedback where people have looked down at their semicolon and they want to keep on living, and they remember that they are loved."

The shop also has a book where people will write down their stories for others to read. A lot of people use it as a tribute to loved ones they've lost to suicide. She says dozens of stories have been written in the book so far.

Each simple semicolon tattoo will cost $50.