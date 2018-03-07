Complaint: Woman Tried to Shoot Trooper near Moorhead

MOORHEAD (AP) -- Court documents say a woman driving a car that spun out

of control on Interstate 94 near Moorhead, earlier this week held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to help her.

The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger in the car, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton. The complaint says the vehicle was stolen from Wisconsin. While Trooper Mark Peterson attempted to handcuff Crayton on Monday, the woman pulled out a 9 mm handgun, held it to the trooper's head and tried to pull the trigger. The gun did not fire.

The trooper then shot the woman in the right arm, and she ran into a field.

The woman, who has not been charged or identified, remains in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital.