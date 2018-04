MOORHEAD -- ROCORI's longtime superintendent is a finalist for a job up in Moorhead. Scott Staska has been selected as one of six finalists to become the next superintendent of the Moorhead Area Public Schools.

Staska has been at ROCORI since 2002.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of 18 applicants.

Besides Staska, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle's Jon Kringen is also one of the finalists.