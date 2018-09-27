Cigarette Sparks House Fire, Causes $80,000 in Damages

ST. CLOUD -- A fire caused roughly $80,000 in damages early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of 29th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Battalion Chief Leon Faust says crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. He says the blaze did extend into the home but was put out before extensive damage was done.

Faust says two vehicles in the garage were destroyed. It's believed an improperly discarded cigarette cause the blaze.