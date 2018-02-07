Chipotle Sends Bonuses, Ups Benefits

DENVER (AP) -- Chipotle will be doling out one-time cash and stock bonuses and will broaden parental leave benefits for workers following sweeping changes to U.S. tax law.

The announcement Wednesday follows similar actions at big companies including Walmart, Starbucks and Disney.

Qualified hourly and salaried restaurant workers at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will receive a special one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 and, or a one-time stock grant. There will also be additional paid parental leave coverage for a broad range of workers, from hourly managers to salaried employees.