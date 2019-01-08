Charles “Chuck” Eugene Schneider, 81, Cold Spring

August 23, 1937 - January 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Charles “Chuck” Eugene Schneider age 81, who died Tuesday, January 8, at his home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 – 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon in the church gathering space.

Chuck was born on August 23, 1937 in Adams, MN to John and Mary (McGreevy) Schneider, the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Adams High School in 1955 and Winona State in 1959. While at Winona State he was an accomplished football player. Chuck married Mary Cisewski on January 17, 1959 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Winona, MN, and together they raised 4 sons. He was a coach and teacher at St. Boniface High School and a coach, teacher and athletic director at Rocori High School. Chuck was instrumental in the development of the Rich Spring and River Oaks golf courses in Cold Spring. He was an avid golfer, an overall sports enthusiast who loved playing cards and traveling to Mexico. Chuck was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary; children, Mark (JoAnn) Schneider, Steve (Lisa) Schneider, Jeff (Liann) Schneider, Jay (Jen) Schneider; grandchildren, Andy, Tony, Jacob (Steve), Tanner (Mark), Jadon (Jeff), Isabelle, Drew, Laney (Jay); brother, Conrad (Bernice) Schneider and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Jeff) Schneider; siblings, John, David, Robert and Barbara.