Central MN Awarded $188K in Cultural Heritage Grants

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota is receiving more than $188,000 in funding to improve two area historical societies and a Sauk Centre based foundation.

The funding is from the Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants which was created through the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Melrose Area Historical Society was awarded $38,510. Its funding will be used to hire technicians to upgrade the facility's lighting system.

The Sinclair Lewis Foundation in Sauk Centre received $63,000. The foundation will use the funds to hire a consultant to develop architectural drawings for reuse of the Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home and Carriage House. The home is on the national register of historical places.

Coming in with the largest awarded grant in Central Minnesota is the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls. It was awarded $86,800 to improve its storage conditions, allowing for more public access to its collection.

In total $4.8 million was awarded in 27 counties throughout the state. The Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded once each fiscal year.