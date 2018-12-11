Central Minnesota’s Annual Diaper Drive is Underway

ST. CLOUD -- You can help some of youngest residents again this year with the fourth annual "Operation Baby New Year". The diaper drive is underway now and runs through January 1st.

The campaign has collected over 500,000 diapers in its first three years and they have a goal of at least 100,000 more this year.

Spokesman TJ Larum says the need is great here in central Minnesota.

It's great to see it target something very specific, it's something people can get behind. One in three families in the area struggle to provide diapers for their children.

The donated diapers will be distributed to nine area organizations like Anna Marie's Alliance, Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities.

To see a link to the 11 drop off locations, and also some special events that have been planned, we have a link to the "Operation Baby New Year" website .