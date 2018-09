ALBANY -- There will soon be a new CentraCare Clinic in Albany, CentraCare broke ground on the building last week, at 30 Railroad Avenue.

The new building is about 16,000 square feet. It will include exam and minor procedure rooms for family medicine and urgent care, a radiology department, physical therapy suite and lab services. The clinic will continue several previous services as well.

CentraCare plans on having the clinic finished by April 2019.