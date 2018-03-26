Celestine P. Fischbach, 89, Lake Henry

September 24, 1928 - March 25, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Celestine P. Fischbach, age 89, of Lake Henry, who died on Sunday March 25th at his home. Rev. Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be at St. Louis Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Sunday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Monday after 9:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Funeral Arrangements are being made with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Celestine was born September 24th, 1928 near Lake Henry to Ovide and Othilda (Kinzer) Fischbach. He married Bernice H. Renneker on May 14th, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. The couple farmed near Long Prairie. He farmed near Lake Henry since 1960. He was a shareholder of the Regal Elevator since 1979 and managed in recent years. Celestine was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, Knights of Columbus, Lake Henry Lions, Stearns County Plowmen and Catholic Order of Foresters. He was a past board member of Lake Henry Township for 24 years.

Survivors include his son Jerry, Lake Henry, brothers and sister Alvin Fischbach (Clara) Cold Spring, Mary Ann Pflipsen, New Munich, Valerian Fischbach, Compton, Illinois, Omar Fischbach, (Grace) Cold Spring, James Fischbach (friend Jean) Forest Lake, brother-in-law and sisters in law, Marcella Wochnick, Waite Park, Alcuin Renneker (Loretta) Melrose and Kathleen Herdering (Joe) Freeport.