Caroline V. Plantenberg, 90

November 28, 1927 - October 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Caroline V. Plantenberg, age 90, who died Saturday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Caroline was born on November 28, 1927 in St. Nicholas, MN to John and Gertrude (Binsfeld) Stein. She enjoyed bingo, quilting, playing cards, embroidering, fishing, gardening, cooking and baking. Caroline worked at Jerry’s Supper Club for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Irene) Plantenberg, Mark (Diane) Plantenberg, Pat (Mary) Plantenberg, Kris Plantenberg, Lois (Allyn) Plantenberg, Dave (Laura) Vogt, Donna (Keith) Johnson, Janet (Dave) Hervin, Mary (Jim) Schramel, Terri (Larry) Moe; siblings, Judy Stangler, Isabelle (Jerry) Schreder, Rose (Joe) Nistler, Eugene Stein; sister-in-law, Pauline Stein; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alex Vogt; husband, Leverne Plantenberg; siblings, Lucille Christensen, Ralph Stein and Suzanne Bergman.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.