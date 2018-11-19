Carole Ann Otto, 81, St. Cloud

December 10, 1936 - November 17, 2018

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon with a prayer service being held at 12:00 Noon at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Carole Ann Otto, age 81 of St. Cloud. She passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2018 at Country Manor Health in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Gregory Lieser will lead the prayer service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Carole was born December 10th, 1936 to John and Oda (Folden) Shaw in Minneapolis, MN. She married Gerald (Gerry) Otto in 1961 and had four children and 10 grandchildren. Carole’s passion in life was her family, friends, travel and art. She was a member of art leagues in Minnesota and Florida where her talent was recognized with many awards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Beverly Lombardo.

She is survived by her husband, Gerry Otto and children Curt (Sherry) Otto, Craig Otto, Geralyn (John) Warneke and Corey (Julie) Otto and grandchildren Brad, Nathan, Jason, Mike, Matthew, Liza, Lauren, Blake, Anna and Mya and sister Jean (Chuck) Driscoll. Celebration of life will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, 1010 2nd Street North, St. Cloud, Minnesota on Monday, November 26th.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Camphill Village Minnesota (camphillmn.org).