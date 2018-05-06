Carol Y. Keller, 85, St. Augusta

January 23, 1933 - May 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Carol Y. Keller, age 85, of St. Augusta who passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 pm. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carol was born on January 23, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jerome and Lorraine (Krippner) Schwinden. She married Vernold “Dick” Keller on October 27, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carol was a member of the V.F.W. Post #428 Auxiliary, the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Auxiliary and Daughters of Isabella.

Carol enjoyed playing cards, fishing, camping, flowers, pulling the garden hose around the yard, and going to get her hair done.

She is survived by her husband; children, Karla Ehlinger of St. Augusta, Jeffrey (Linda) of Dalton, Lori (Mark) Jordet of St. Augusta, and Lisa (Terry Kazeck) Keller of Sauk Rapids; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Gary (Diane) Schwinden of St. Joseph.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.