Carol Ann Theis, 75, St. Cloud

October 20, 1943 - January 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Carol Ann Theis, 75, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carol passed away unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, January 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Ladies Auxiliary will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carol was born on October 20, 1943 in St. Cloud to Frank and Carola (Bellmont) Schreifels and was raised in Richmond. She married Raymond G. Theis on November 21, 1964 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Some of Carol’s work memories include Fingerhut Companies, providing daycare and being a Building Manager for the St. Cloud Labor Home for 45 years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish and Christian Women, the UCT, the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Ladies Auxiliary, charter member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary and past secretary for two bowling leagues.

Carol’s passion to old time dancing gave Ray the privilege to “Have the Last Dance.” She also enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and travelling with Ray. Above all, she treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ray; sons, Brian (Rhonda) of New Ulm, Randy (Randi) of Detroit Lakes, Glenn (Steph) of Sartell, Travis (Melisa) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Chelsea, Cody, Rachel, Tanya, Alexandra, Grace and Noah; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Yvonne (Ervin) Schreifels of Annandale, LaDonna (Ed) Butenhoff of Holdingford and David (Linda) Schreifels of Rockville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Eldred.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.