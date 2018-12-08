Car Versus Squad Car Crash Under Investigation

COLD SPRING-- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a car versus squad car crash that happened in Cold Spring on Friday night.

The incident took place at the intersection of County Road 2 and 11th Street NE just after 9:40 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a marked squad car activated its emergency lights and attempted to make a U-turn to make a traffic stop, when a car that was driving behind it hit the driver’s side front tire.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Tyler Klein of Cold Spring, and the driver of the squad car, Sergeant Steven Noetzel , were not hurt.