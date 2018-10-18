Candy, Games, Dancing and More, Pumpkinfest Set for Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A fun Halloween event you can take your kids to is just around the corner.

Pumpkinfest is once again on deck for Friday at Lake George in St. Cloud. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation puts on Pumpkinfest every year. Lynn Neumann is the event coordinator. She says every year they like to add new attractions.

"Since we have the stage now, which we didn't have a long time ago, we try to do something different. We used to do outdoor movies, we've had a spooky not scary magic show and then this year we've changed it we're doing a DJ monster bash dance party on the stage. We try to do something different every year to get people to come back and try something new."

Also, new this year will be a hay maze. Neumann says it's designed for kids so don't worry you shouldn't get lost in it.

"It's for the beginners don't worry!"

Other activities at Pumpkinfest include trick or treat stations, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, haunted house and inflatable bounce houses.

The event is free to attend and kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.