Buffalo Woman Hurt in Rear-End Crash

BUFFALO -- A Buffalo woman was hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 25 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Highway 25 near Lake Pulaski Drive in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 67-year-old Gerald Ernst of Buffalo was heading north on Highway 25 when he stopped to make a left turn into a driveway. While stopped he was rear-ended by another vehicle also heading north.

The driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Francine Woodford of Annandale was not hurt. Ernst also was not hurt. However, his passenger 67-year-old Sharon Ernst did have non-life threatening injuries.