Bonding Bill Includes $16-Million for St. Cloud Prison

ST. CLOUD -- More renovations are ahead at the St. Cloud prison as money to complete phase three of upgrades made it into the bonding bill.

The Legislature approved $16-million to upgrade plumbing and ventilation in three living units.

Warden Shannon Reimann told WJON News back in January that the existing equipment is failing. Reimann says the pipes are more than 50 years old and are made of clay. She says they have been repairing them as they are able but new plumbing is badly needed.

The prison has received bonding money previously for the first two phases of upgrades.

Phase two is a $19-million project to build a new warehouse and intake area. That project is currently underway.

Phase one of the project was a new health services facility which is now in operation.