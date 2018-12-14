Better Business Bureau Warns of Online Car-Buying Scam

ST. CLOUD -- The Better Business Bureau is warning car-buyers about an online scam that is targeting Minnesota and North Dakota.

Scammers are putting cars, trucks, farm equipment, boats and jet skis on Autotrader or other local publications at too-good-to-be-true prices. The post usually comes with a sad story about why they need to sell quick. Buyers are then directed to send money to a 3rd party made to look like a legitimate escrow company.

So far, buyers have reported to the BBB as many as 20 fraudulent companies between the two states including addresses in St. Cloud, Minneapolis, Rochester, Duluth, and Staples.

The BBB says insist on meeting the seller in person and inspecting the vehicle before releasing any money, research transportation shipping companies, and check with the Better Business Bureau website at bbb.org to look for complaints about the company you're considering.