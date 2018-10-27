Local Business Wins Better Business Bureau Award

ST. CLOUD-- A local business is among the recipients of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota's Torch Awards for Ethics.

Preferred Credit in St. Cloud won in Category Four, making it the stand out in businesses with over 176 employees. Preferred Credit is an in-home consumer financing company that finances products like home cleaning systems, water systems, cookware and more.

The Better Business Bureau presents the Torch Awards for Ethics each year to several for-profit businesses located within the Minnesota and North Dakota region. The award is unique in that it recognizes companies that display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in their business dealings.

Eligible businesses are offered the opportunity to submit an entry, and a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders select the winners. Nominees must be in good standing with BBB; however, BBB Accreditation is not a requirement to compete.