Bertha M. “Bebe” Huberty, 76, St. Cloud

June 27, 1942 - August 22, 2018

On June 27, 1942 as rain poured, lightning flashed and thunder rolled, Bertha Mary Rudolph was born to Stephen A. and Gertrude B. (Weitzel) Rudolph in St. Cloud.

“Bebe” grew up in east St. Cloud with 12 siblings. She attended St. Augustine’s grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. She next graduated in 1963 as an RN from St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls. Being an RN, she worked in the hospital setting in St. Cloud, Cleveland OH, Park Rapids and both Lake Region Hospital and State Hospital in Fergus Falls. In 1982 she received her BS Degree in Health Care Administration, and became certified in Gerontology. She worked with the Ottertail County Developmental Achievement Centers from ’82 to ’87. In 1987 she joined the MN Dept. of Health with the Quality Assurance Review Program in Nursing and Group Homes in West Central Minnesota. She retired from this in 2000.

On December 28, 1963 she married David F. Huberty from Albany at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In 1966 they moved to Fergus Falls where Dave taught Earth Science. It was here they spent 39 years and raised four children: Debra Wetrosky (Steve), Sandra Vetsch, Pamela Barker and Thomas Huberty (Kara). They were blessed with six grandchildren: Christen, Nathan and Shane Wetrosky; Jacob and Emily Vetsch; and Megan Barker.

Bebe was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Family time was very important and much enjoyed by Bebe always urging everyone to “Make Memories”! She was passionate about sewing both here and during 16 winters she and Dave spent in AZ. She loved to knit and crochet, donating many hats, mittens, quilts and blankets to charity. After returning to St. Cloud in 2005, she also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital and Paramount Theatre.

She is survived by her husband; four children and six grandchildren mentioned above and siblings; Steve Payne of ID, Charlotte Gromberg, Sister Susan Rudolph O.S.B, Al Rudolph (Ruth), Bill Rudolph (Madaline), Fred Rudolph (Janet), Frank Rudolph (Laura), Fran Schmitz (Tony) and Joan Kain (Jack).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen; sisters, Juliana and Rose.

Memorials are preferred to “The Campaign for Cathedral” for Cathedral High School.

http://www.cathedralcrusaders.org/make-a-gift