Bernadine M. “Berdine” Barrett, 98, St. Wendel

August 26, 1919 - October 30, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Bernadine M. “Berdine” Barrett, age 98, of St. Wendel. Bernadine passed away October 30 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Berdine was born August 26, 1919 in St. Wendel, MN to William and Gertrude (Omann) Huls. She married Leo J. Barrett on May 3, 1941 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. She was a lifelong resident of St. Wendel where she worked hard on the farm and lifelong member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church where she also belonged to the Christian Women.

Berdine will be remembered as a wonderful baker (known for coffee cakes and pies), an excellent cook, and a meticulous quilter of beautiful quilts (always hand stitched with tiny stitches). She showed great love and respect for her family, including her parents and siblings. She enjoyed playing 500 and being with family and friends.

Berdine is survived by her children Francis “Sam” (Sue) Barrett of Avon, Patrick (Patty) Barrett of Avon, Jerome “Jerry” Barrett of Nisswa and Mary Ellen (Jim) Grunloh of Avon, 14 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and son-in-law Al Schleicher.

Berdine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo (1994), children Carol Schleicher and Donald Barrett, daughter-in-law Elaine Barrett, grandsons Shane and Sherwin Barrett, brothers Claude, Art, Math, and Bernard Huls and sisters Evelyn Boldt and Mary Lehman.

Berdine’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, CentraCare Hospice and the nurses and staff at the St. Cloud Hospital ICU and 5th floor north for the extraordinary care she received.