Becker Man Hurt in Crash Near St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN -- A Becker man was hurt in a crash near St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of County Road 1 and 411th Street in Brockway Township, about 1 1/2 miles northeast of St. Stephen.

A Jeep driven by 28-year-old Jolene Breault of Mora went off the road and hit a mailbox and a field approach then rolled before coming to a stop against some trees.