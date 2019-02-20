Bad Habit Putting Finishing Touches on new Space [VIDEO, GALLERY]

ST. JOSEPH -- It looks like you'll be able to enjoy Bad Habit Brewing's new space before college lets out, as the crew there wants to be moved in and open the taps in April.

The Bad Habit team has been working on their new space since last fall.

Bad Habit started negotiating with the city over their old city hall last April. The old city hall has been vacant since the city moved into their new facilities in February of 2017. The brewery's new space will be a large upgrade size-wise over their current one. They'll be going from around 1,800 square feet to just under 8,000.

Co-Owner Aaron Rieland says they put a lot of customer feedback into the design of their new location.

"We've been talking to customers and listening to what they say for the last three years. What they like, what they don't like, so we've tried to incorporate those into this new location."

Right now they've got 14 beers on tap usually -- Rieland says the new space will let them expand that selection. He says the designated drivers will also have some Bad Habit treats to enjoy.

"We'll have 20 beers on tap and a couple different kinds of sodas. We get a lot of requests for sodas, from people who don't drink beer."

He says they'll have 11 fermenters in their new location, so expect some new experimenting from the brew team.

Rieland says they're also excited to have their own parking lot and plan on having an expanded patio area once they're settled into their new location. They'll also have more bathrooms, private party rooms and are hoping to have more live music in their new brewery.

Bad Habit will be vacating their current location in the Millstream building, once they're finished remodeling their new building.

Bad Habit's New Location on College Avenue