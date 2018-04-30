‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Beats Records, Draws Huge Crowds Locally

ST. CLOUD -- Excitement grew this past weekend as moviegoers from across the nation flocked to see the latest Marvel Studios movie: "Avengers: Infinity War."

The action flick came in with a record-breaking $250 million in ticket sales for its opening weekend. The third Avengers film barely beat out "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for the highest opening weekend of all time.

Joe Cordie is the General Manager of the Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park. He says his entire team was set up far in advance for the busy weekend.

"It starts with everything from staffing to making sure the building is 100 percent ready to go."

Over the weekend Cordie says the film was playing in eight auditoriums. Depending on the day he says they have anywhere between 20-30 showtimes scheduled.

As fans came in Cordie says the emotions ran high before and after seeing Infinity War.

"It was a mixed bag of reactions with how it ends. Obviously, I don't want to put any spoilers out there, just with it being the first of one, of a series."

Overall, the consensus has been made, Avengers: Infinity War is a hit.

"Traditionally you'll see a lot of people will come and see with movies like this, two or three times because they feel like they catch items that were played, that they might have missed the first time or two. I've had one customer that has came and seen it three times already and says he's caught things every time and it keeps getting better."

Avengers: Infinity War is still playing throughout the week at Marcus Parkwood Cinema. Cordie says the best way to get your tickets is to go online and book them ahead of time.