Marcus Parkwood Adding DreamLounger Seating to All Theatres

WAITE PARK -- You'll soon be able to recline in comfort in all auditoriums at Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park.

The cinema is at the tail end of updating all of its seating from stadium seating to DreamLoungers. DreamLoungers are reclining seats featuring an adjustable armrest and large cup holders.

General Manager of Marcus Parkwood Joe Cordie says the seats are both red and black colored but have the exact same features. He says it's the theatre screens that are different so the colors are used to help staff.

"When guests come to us with a common question or concern we can kind of differentiate which auditorium they are in."

In 2015, the cinema converted two theatres to the DreamLounger seating. Cordie says since then the DreamLoungers have been in high demand.

"People, once we got them in (auditoriums) 3 and 16 they really started to talk about the fact that they liked them a lot. A lot of the comments I got were to please change them into the rest of the auditoriums."

The renovation will be wrapping up by mid-June and all theatres will have DreamLoungers. Which means you'll need to plan ahead to get tickets.

"The bigger challenge now is the movie is selling out faster, number one. Number two, the best thing to do is to buy your tickets online to reserve your seats because then obviously they are yours."

The cinema will still offer $5 Tuesdays, $6 Student Thursdays and $6 Youth at Heart Senior Matinees on Fridays. New for this June is a Kids Dream series.

"Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday we're going to have different features that are available on the website for you to choose. Those are $3 admissions."

The theatres that have already been renovated are proving to be a hit with moviegoers.

"People have said it's great to have them. I'm hoping that will be the general consensus once it's finished."